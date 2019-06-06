Whanganui District Council wants people to get snappy with their complaints and comments.

The council has an additional way for the public to report issues or incidents, using a smartphone application (app) called Snap Send Solve to send details and photos, business improvements lead Jay Paterson said.

"If you encounter something of concern while out in our community – such as a cracked footpath, rushing dog, graffiti or illegally dumped rubbish – take a photo of it using the Snap Send Solve app on your smartphone," Paterson said.

"The app works by identifying where your image was taken using your smartphone's GPS location."

Users can choose the incident type and select the council's email address to send through a photo relating to their concern. The incident report will be logged with the relevant council department and the user will receive an email confirming this.

The Snap Send Solve app is available for iPhone and Android and is free to download from the App Store and Google Play.