Castlecliff resident Lynne Douglas and other Whanganui beachgoers are keen to know whether a waka washed up on Castlecliff Beach has been recovered.

Local beachcombers and firewood collectors found the carved wooden waka on the beach on Monday, June 3, Douglas said.

It had washed up with "masses of flood wood" and the people who found it had unsuccessfully attempted to contact Tupoho representatives about it.

"When I saw where the canoe was, I became concerned that it was too close to the incoming tide not to be swept away, so I went home and contacted one of the local kaumātua here," Douglas said.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, with failing light, he was unable to locate it.

"The next morning, I went down to see if it was still there and it was; however, it was now straddled across a log and now the incoming tide was indeed threatening to wash it away."

Douglas said she had to leave and her last view of the waka was of it being propelled towards the waves as the log was undermined by the wash of the surf.

The waka was found by beachcombers and firewood collectors who unsuccessfully attempted to alert Tupoho representatives.

"Later in the afternoon, I was still unable to find whether it had been recovered or not, so I went back again and the canoe had gone, which I feel would be most regrettable if it was just swept away back into the sea," she said.

"If it was retrieved, perhaps someone can let us know about it."

The incoming tide threatens to wash away the waka.