Closer economic ties between Rangitikei and Whanganui will be in the spotlight at the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce and Industry's June business breakfast.

Rangitikei Mayor Andy Watson is the guest speaker at the Breakfast of Champions on Tuesday, June 11.

"Many of the things we hold dear in Whanganui sit beyond the district boundary and many of them are in the Rangitikei," Chamber president Glenda Brown said.

"Think Coastal Spring Lamb, Ratana Pa, Bulls antique shops, beautiful boutique Marton with its amazing schools, Hunterville rugby, Mangaweka art gallery and so much more.

"Both our districts can benefit from closer economic ties and Mayor Watson is positive about opportunities for us to work closer together."