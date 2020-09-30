Local musician and entertainer Geoff Horne will play at the new Castle Eatery this weekend as well as performing his regular role as host at Lucky Bar's Open Mic Night tonight.

A relatively recent arrival in Whanganui, Horne has been playing and performing since he was 7 years old, moving from classical piano lessons as a child, through dreams of international rock stardom as a teen to more sedate environs as a performing musician in New Zealand, both in bands and as a solo artist.

British born, New Zealand bred, his journey has taken him all over the world and he has rubbed shoulders with some the music world's elite including performing with 70s southern rockers The Doobie Brothers in 2011. He has played alongside a variety of session musicians who have worked with the likes of Black Crowes, Neil Sedaka, Aretha Franklin and Jose Feliciano among others.

An accomplished pianist, guitarist, singer and songwriter, he has two albums to his credit - Unconditional (2006) and Love Only You (2017) - with another two in the pipeline - Worthy and Just a Bunch of Silly Songs, recorded for his four granddaughters.

Horne also plays piano for Whanganui band The Transistors and in a duo with Owen Hugh as Colour Radio as well as solo at Castle Eatery, Funky Duck Café by Virginia Lake and the Whanganui River Markets during the summer months.

"I've been lucky enough to have been in some pretty hallowed company musically over the years; however, nothing really beats sitting back in a bar or cafe, knocking out a few songs and seeing the appreciation of a crowd responding well to what I'm doing," Horne said.

This week Geoff Horne hosts the monthly Open Mic at the Lucky Bar on Thursday, October 1, then plays Friday and Saturday nights at the newly-opened fine Indian cuisine restaurant Castle Eatery in the former Liffiton Castle in Liffiton St, starting at 6.30pm.