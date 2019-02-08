Whanganui's Jason Daws completed a Downers New Zealand Masters Games double with line honours at the Half Marathon Run/Walk at Kowhai Park this morning.

Crossing the finishline beside the Wanganui Motorboat Club, Daws completed the roughly 21km race in 1h 24m after the 9am start time.

He was first how amongst the 40 runners and 48 walkers who entered the last of the four road races at the games, with his line honours following up also coming first at the 10km run back on February 3.

A member of the Wanganui Harriers, Daws is very familiar with the route of the half marathon which covered the Anzac and Somme Parades on both sides of the river, as well as the warm conditions that have blanketed the town since New Year.

"I do a lot of running around the bridges after work, when it's hot," he said.

"I just led by myself the whole way. Just did my usual thing to make a gap at the start.

"Still, best laid plans [don't always work]."

Having recently got back into training since an injury, Daws will now look ahead to the Harrier club and cross country events later on this season.

The walkers started out on their trek at 8am, and Auckland's Allan Janes was the first home in 2h 13m 46s.

Allan Jones was the first walker home.

A regular visitor to the river city in his youth with his parents for Easter, Janes had last come to the NZMG around 10 years ago

"It was a good time to come down [this year], I needed a break, hadn't had one from work," he said.

"It's a fun event amongst the serious stuff."

Janes had also tackled the tough Stair Racing last Monday and some indoor sport while he was at the NZMG, but back in his specialty sport he went out early by himself from the start and led the whole way, which is his preferred tactic.

"It's actually a nice course, quite a lot of shade towards the end when you need it.

"There was no wind today, thank God."

Janes was buoyed enough by his success that he decided he will enter the upcoming Waterfront Half Marathon when he returns to Auckland.

"This was a little bit short, so I think I'll enter that to see what I can do.

"It's a dead flat surface with no hills."

Moving the finishing line to beside the Motorboat club on the walkway caught out a couple of competitors, who were making their way past the back of the building while heading towards the traditional end of races at the Whanganui Multisport Club.

They then had to circle the building and come back to the line from the opposite direction.