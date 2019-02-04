The GOK (Gentlemen of Kaierau) finishing off their game with the Victorious Dirty Bags as the Downer New Zealand Masters Games cricket module got underway at Victoria Park this morning.

Eight teams, predominantly local, are contesting the Twenty20 competition, which is played with two rounds per day starting today, then Wednesday, followed by another rest day and then the semifinals and final on Friday.

The sides are made up of entities like the United cricket club, Whanganui Prison, Sport Whanganui, and the Hunterville Hackers, along with composite teams of expat Whanganui players returning home.