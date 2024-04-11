Youthline Central North Island chief executive Shane Casey (left) thanks Allan Mitchell, the president of the Manawatū chapter of the Triumph Riders Motorcycle Club, for the chapter's fundraising. The motorcycle is a Triumph Thunderbird 2018. Photo / Judith Lacy

As a school bus driver, Allan Mitchell has a fair bit to do with young people.

From what he has seen and read, he believes youth today are in more need of help than previous generations. They have become more vulnerable to mental health conditions.

Mitchell is also the president of the Manawatū chapter of the Triumph Riders Motorcycle Club.

The club has raised $2514 for Youthline Central North Island in its first fundraising campaign for charity.

On February 24, it held a dice run with the money raised by auctioning donated goods, selling coffee, and cash donations.

A dice run is a motorcycle rally that follows an organised route with stops for refreshments. Along the way riders roll dice, with the person with the highest score at the end of the day receiving a prize.

Manawatū chapter members canvassed businesses for money and donations. “For our first attempt we are very pleased, we exceeded our expectations,” Mitchell said.

The Manawatū chapter has about 25 members — men and women. Members have to own and ride a Triumph or a Bears (British, European, American) motorbike.

There are more than 20 Triumph chapters in New Zealand.

Youthline Central North Island chief executive Shane Casey said the money would be used to provide counselling and mentoring services to young people in need.

Donations such as the one from Triumph are important for Youthline to keep its doors open and continue to provide frontline mental health services.

“We are here for everyone’s young person and grandchild.”

Funding is “really tight” and Casey challenged businesses to support Youthline. Five bucks was just as important as 5000 because it was people giving, he said.

He loves the Triumph riders’ passion and support. “They have clearly seen the need and we have gratefully received.”

The businesses, organisations and individuals who donated money or goods were TradeZone, VRA Services, Yates Freight, Tewa Family Trust, Kāpiti Coffee Roasters, Benchtop Surfaces, Bryland Enterprises, Courtesy Motorcycles, Kiwi Shine WorX-Kiwi RimShine, Keith Dixon, Ashhurst Mower Centre, PN Painting, Sandi’s Cutting Edge, Colyton Bunnythorpe Lions Club, Fieldair and DL Tree Specialists.

Youthline Central North Island chief executive Shane Casey with members of the Manawatū chapter of the Triumph Riders Motorcycle Club (from left) Graham MacDonald, Red Walters and Allan Mitchell. Photo / Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy has been the editor of the Manawatū Guardian since December 2020. She graduated from journalism school in 2001 and this is her second role editing a community paper.







