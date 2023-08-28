Josh Leamy-King, 16, hopes St Peter's College's latest production will give it a name as a performing arts school. Photo / Judith Lacy

Tim Rice has his Joseph singing “any dream will do”.

Josh Leamy-King has a specific dream he wants to share with Manawatū.

The 16-year-old is playing the lead role in St Peter’s College’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Josh hopes the production will give St Peter’s a name as a performing arts school. It is the first production the Palmerston North school - which caters to students from Year 7 to 13 - has done for about six years.

Josh sang Close Every Door for his audition. He says it is challenging as near the end, the key changes to one higher than what his voice is comfortably suited to.

He credits his singing teacher Kirsten Clark for increasing his ability to change his voice to suit different genres, such as classical or musical theatre. Practicing has boosted Josh’s singing range.

He has also learned to perform a song - rather than just sing it - using actions to convey its message to the audience.

Josh has passed Trinity College London Grade 5 classical singing test, and this year is studying Grade 6 musical theatre.

He was in Peter Pan Jnr with Manawatū Youth Theatre last year.

Lucy Pearn plays the Narrator. The 17-year-old is enjoying mixing with different year groups during rehearsals.

She has been in The Little Mermaid Jnr and Alice in Wonderland Jnr for Manawatū Youth Theatre and in some of Act Three Productions’ shows.

Geovannie Faioa-Pelasio, 16, has grown up being on the stage at various events related to his Samoan heritage, but this is the first time he has been in a musical.

Josh Leamy-King in his coat of many colours. Photo / Judith Lacy

Michael Watson plays one of Joseph’s brothers. He has always wanted to be in a St Peter’s production.

The 15-year-old says it’s fun showing people what you enjoy.

One of the school’s values is respect for others, and Joseph is about how bad actions can come back to bite you.

“It is a very fun story - especially if you are younger. You will certainly enjoy it.”

The Details

What: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

When: September 14-16, 7pm

Where: Crossroads Auditorium

Tickets: $18, stpeterspn.school.nz