We Mavericks' music has been called contemporary folk, alternative country and acoustic pop.

We Mavericks are celebrating the release of their single All This Noise with a concert in Palmerston North on Saturday.

We Mavericks are playing at nine North Island venues this month.

After that, the transtasman duo of New Zealander Victoria Vigenser and Australian Lindsay Martin plan to tour the United Kingdom and Europe. Vigenser is originally from Auckland and Martin is from Riverina in New South Wales.

Martin is responsible for violin, mandolin and vocals that combine with the mesmerising voice of Vigenser, who also plays guitar.

They will also perform songs from their forthcoming album Heart of Silver.

We Mavericks are brought to Palmerston North by Bent Horseshoe.

The Details

What: We Mavericks

When: Saturday, May 25, 7.30pm

Where: Hokowhitu Bowling Club

Tickets: Undertheradar.co.nz or at the door