Milson Rotary Club members Lyn Gregg and Glen Caves give dictionaries to Milson School sisters Amelia (left) and Evelyn Blignault.

These articles are designed to raise awareness of what Rotary clubs in Palmerston North do to help our community and how we contribute to humanitarian projects on the world stage.

In the Rotary calendar, July is changeover month when each club and each region reports on what they have achieved in the previous 12 months and a new president and board steps into office.

In Palmerston North the new presidents are:

Awapuni Rotary Club – Latham Lockwood

Milson Rotary Club – Glen Caves

Papaioea Rotary Club – Lynne Phillips

Palmerston North Rotary Club – Dave Gaynor

The clubs of Takaro and Terrace End have combined to form Papaioea Rotary Club.

Milson Rotary Club is celebrating 50 years since its inauguration in 1973. Glen Caves, who was president from 1975-1976, has stepped in again.

Caves and outgoing Milson president Lyn Gregg presented students of Milson School with picture dictionaries. Gregg said it was a real pleasure as the students were attentive and polite and the waiata they sang to thank them was delightful.

Rotary clubs in District 9940 have contributed an astounding $5 million to the Wellington Children’s Hospital Foundation. This is intended to facilitate the development of two daycare rooms within the hospital, which will serve as vital spaces for patients and their families.

In 2022-23, the International Rotary Foundation distributed $78m in district grants, $8m to disaster response and $73m towards supporting programme initiatives in these areas:

basic education and literacy,

community economic development,

disease prevention and treatment,

maternal and child health,

peacebuilding and conflict resolution,

water, sanitation and hygiene,

the environment.

If you would like to be part of an organisation that contributes to our community in this way contact one of our clubs.

Awapuni awapunirotary.co.nz

Milson milsonrotary.co.nz

Palmerston North pnrotary.co.nz

Papaioea papaioearotary.org.nz