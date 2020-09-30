Whanganui District Council wants to know what the community wants for Whanganui over the next 10 years.

During the next six weeks, the council will hold community conversations to get feedback to help it draft its Long-Term Plan 2021-2031.

Policy team leader Jasmine Hessell said the council is keen to connect with as broad a range of people as possible during the year-long process to develop the plan.

"The plan will detail where we aim to be, what we will need to do to get there and how much it will cost," Hessell said.

"An important part of the process is engaging with the community as the plan sets the vision for the district for the next 10 years."

The next "Let's Connect - Community Conversations" events are scheduled for 10am-2pm on Saturday, October 3, at Hakeke Community Centre and Library, and 8am-1pm on Saturday, October 10, at the Whanganui River Markets.

"As well as meeting with communities across the district, there will also be an opportunity for the community to have its say through online surveys," Hessell said.

Further opportunities to have a say on the Long-Term Plan will be available through a formal consultation process in 2021.

The public can also join a community panel - Our District, Your Say - by emailing their name, postal address and email address to ourdistrictyoursay@whanganui.govt.nz