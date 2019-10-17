Although the result is "pretty gutting", Dani Lebo said she's grateful for the support received during her election campaign and after results were released.

The Whanganui District Council candidate had the unlucky honour of finishing 13th in this year's local elections, just missing the cut-off to be selected for a spot at the council table.

Lebo said she originally felt like an outsider vying for council but soon saw her campaign pick up interest in the community.

"As it went on I got more support and started to get a bit of confidence, but you can never be confident in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.