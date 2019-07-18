If you have ever thought about running for council or are not in the know when it comes to politics, then a meeting at Bayleys Hall might be for you.

Whanganui MP Harete Hipango will be at the hall on Wicksteed St from 6pm until 7pm on Monday, July 22 sharing her experiences about representing Whanganui.

If that date is too soon, fear not, as one week later on July 30, former Whanganui mayor Annette Main will be in the building sharing her own experiences.

It is a great opportunity for those interested to hear from people who have successfully campaigned for votes and worked to represent the views of others.

The presentations will be followed by a Q+A session and some information from council about the electoral process. All are welcome to attend both talks.

This year's local elections will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Candidate nominations open on Friday, July 19 and close at noon on Friday, August 16, 2019.

Hipango will appear in partnership with the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce and Main in partnership with Women's Network Whanganui.