Whanganui community leaders and business owners have welcomed the move to Covid-19 alert level 1 and a return to almost normal life.

The move to level 1 came into effect at midnight after health officials confirmed yesterday that New Zealand has no active Covid-19 cases.

Cabinet's decision means that events such as funerals and weddings, and services such as hospitality and public transport, can all resume without any restrictions. However, people are asked to keep a diary of their movements and businesses are encouraged to display QR codes for use with the Government's digital tracing app. Sign-in at premises is no longer required.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said the announcement was "bang on time".

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall is encouraging people to buy local and support local businesses. Photo / Bevan Conley

"I think all our hard work has meant we can get to level 1 fairly quickly, and we've managed to squash this virus for the moment which is really tremendous news," McDouall said.

"Let's be cautious and keep those lessons we've learned previously, like looking after your neighbours and washing your hands. The way we can avoid going back into lockdown is to keep following these lessons.

"Now's the time to get out there and enjoy a movie or go to dinner, and see all the things that Whanganui retailers have to offer.

"Buy local, support local, 100 per cent."

Rutland Arms Inn owner Jennifer Gilbertson-Small says the move to level 1 will make life and business easier. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rutland Arms Inn owner Jennifer Gilbertson-Small said the move to level 1 was welcome and meant customers could now be served at the bar and the "single server" rule could be dropped.

"We have found the single server quite difficult," Gilbertson-Small said.

"We understood the reason behind it, but it did slow down service significantly.

"Serving at the bar will make life easier. When you're coming back from a time of low income and you have those restrictions placed on you, it does make things harder. So we are very much excited about that move.

"Our customers have been amazing and been understanding of the limitations we have had on us. No one has argued at all and have been great about it all. This will certainly make life easier and business easier."

Whanganui Musicians Club co-chairman John Keating is keen to book more bands now restrictions have been lifted. Photo / Gail Imhoff

Whanganui Musicians Club co-chairman John Keating said moving to level 1 would make "a hell of a lot of people happy".

"Our concert last Friday, which was held under level 2, didn't quite have the response we'd anticipated, so hopefully this announcement will free a lot of things up and we can start getting back to normal.

"We can look for a headlining act for July now, and I'm sure the phone will start ringing hot tonight and tomorrow.

"Let's hope there are no more cases and the country can move forward.

"Bring it on, I say."

Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners has been contacted for comment.