The owners of a small phone repair shop hope local businesses can help raise funds to buy a defibrillator for use by the Whanganui community.

Matt Jones, partner Elizabeth Rourangi, and Bjorn Barlien, from iRepair on Victoria Ave, are in the planning process of buying a defibrillator that could be located at their shop.

It's a cause close to their hearts.

Barlien and Jones are volunteer firefighters for the Ratana Fire Brigade. Barlien has been a volunteer for more than 15 years, while Jones joined the brigade in 2017.

The defibrillator they are looking to purchase is just north of $3000.

"There are enough businesses around that if they chip in a hundred [dollars] or so each we will get the money we need," Barlien said.

The two plan to approach the Ratana Fire Brigade for funding as well.

Barlien and Jones want to use the knowledge they have gained from being part of the fire brigade to help the community.

They recognise that accidents can happen any time, whether that be car crashes, mobility scooter accidents or someone on the street needing assistance.

Barlien and Jones said the had been to a number of incidents with the fire brigade where a defibrillator had been the difference between life and death.

"Those first five minutes are crucial, those initial moments are so important. Just doing CPR, it helps but it just isn't the same," Barlien said.

Quick access was vital when someone was undergoing cardiac arrest as there was a 90 to 95 per cent survival rate in the first minute.

"We have got the skills, why not put them to use," Jones said.

There has been no specific accident or incident that has sparked the fundraiser, they are just being precautionary.

"We haven't seen anyone keel over or anything, we just want to be proactive," Jones said.

Matt Jones and Bjorn Barlien want to use the skills they have learnt from the Ratana Fire Brigade to help the community. Photo / Logan Tutty

Whanganui has a couple of AED (automated external defibrillator) locations on Victoria Ave, including Briscoes and ASB, but Barlien said there isn't one close to their central location between Guyton St and Ingestre St.

Barlien is no stranger to defibrillators; his daughter has had heart issues since birth. Now 10 years old, Barlien said she still has complications "here and there" and minor surgeries are fairly routine.

"Obviously with my daughter, we are always looking to support the Heart Foundation."

They are still in the planning process of raising funds and plan to approach local businesses in the coming weeks. It's been suggested they set up a givealittle page, but Barlien and Jones are reluctant.

"There are more important issues on there. Of course there are some that aren't," Barlien said.

Barlien said the public can come into their Victoria Ave store and contribute to the defibrillator if they wish, but they "don't really want to ask for donations".