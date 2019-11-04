Experienced recently the team of professional workers at Whanganui hospital — from the midwives, nurses and doctors at Maternity and the Special Care Baby Unit, the care could not have been better.

Each team of workers was as good as the one before.

Every staff member went the extra mile to ensure my daughter and grandson had excellent care and attention, and my daughter was always kept fully informed at all times.

Even the follow-up after-care can not be faulted.

To the public of Wanganui and the surrounding district, look after out hospital; we are lucky to have it.

LORRAINE

