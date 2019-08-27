I agree with the Pearsons (Chronicle, August 22) that Horizons is ineffective with compliance issues around gaseous air emissions. They look for the stinky smells emitted in the middle of the night during 9-5 daylight hours.

Not only that, but when giving consents to discharge toxic gases that are detrimental to health, they say not to discharge to a level that makes people sick — but do not identify that level, and give multiple companies the same consent without taking into account cumulative effect. So how does each company know they are not emitting to a combined level that makes

