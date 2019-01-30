In his letter to the Chronicle (January 26), Jim White criticised the Whanganui District Council for "not setting an example" with regard to compliance standards within the council's municipal building.

There is no logic in Mr White's claims. The council is leading by example by ensuring that the building meets modern building code requirements, rather than standards which were set over 50 years ago — and the work being undertaken on the municipal building meets all health and safety requirements.

The building is not considered earthquake-prone according to current legislation. As we undertake modifications, we are using the opportunity to reduce risk by restraining services above the suspended ceiling.

The cost of the customer services refurbishment remains at $454,000. Additional funding in other areas of the building is for normal, budgeted maintenance.

Advertisement

Rest assured, there are no mushroom farms within the council, as Mr White claims. We have a very progressive, transparent and accountable council delivering real outcomes for our community.

The community will be able to see that for themselves when they visit the new customer services area, which has been designed with them in mind.

KYM FELL

Chief executive, Whanganui District Council



Send back Aussie pests

The recent concerns over the use of 1080 in the control of pests has got me thinking how we could in some way solve a bit of a problem and, at the same time, get our own back on those Aussies.

Instead of poisoning possums we should trap them and send them back to their native Australia on the grounds that "their criminal behaviour" has been decimating our native bush. It's a win-win-win situation. The possums get to live out their lives as protected and revered animals, the SPCA has one less case of 1080 poisoning to worry about and the native bush has a better chance of surviving.

DOUG PRICE

Castlecliff



Barely a whisper

Ian Pashby (Chronicle, January 10) wants scientific proof that embryos are "distinct human beings". No new research is necessary to ascertain the obvious:

1. Life is evident at conception.

2. It is obviously human, therefore life + humanity = a human being.

3. Abortion kills the child, not (usually) the mother, they can exist apart (from early embryos "on ice" to later abortion survivors) therefore the new life conceived is distinct from the mother, a distinct human being.

Ian considers it inconsistent to disallow abortion while allowing soldiers to kill at war. No comparison, because no military command or battle scenario justifies the killing of unarmed non-combatant, much less those who cannot crawl, walk, or run away; who cannot cry for assistance; who are closely confined and unable to escape.

Inordinate attention is paid to poor possum, bunny and bird, 1080 and all. Barely a whisper for the millions of distinct human beings aborted each year in our supposedly "human" rights-inculcated society. Irony is that feminist and conservationist alike, by and large, advocate for abortion as a "choice" and a "right". Skewed philosophy that. "On your skirts is found the blood of the lives of the poor innocents." (Bible, Jeremiah 2:34). No inquiry needed; the stain is obvious.

JOHN HAAKMA

Whanganui



'Good parenting' poverty

With reference to Tim Dower's editorial (Chronicle, January 29). He is to be applauded for daring to ignore the deeply-embedded "political correctness" to say it like it is.

For as long as many parents are permitted to leave others to provide meals, clothing, etc, for their children, one might ask who can blame them for abdicating their moral responsibility.

I acknowledge there are genuine cases of extreme poverty, and thank goodness there are agencies to support such sad circumstances, but to provide what seems to be "blanket" coverage of welfare just encourages those who do not qualify as being genuinely "poverty-stricken" to take advantage.

Far too many parents have come to rely on others to provide for their children, and seem to be of the view that their responsibility ends not too long after giving birth.

All the volunteers involved in administering welfare funds to provide meals in schools, and clothing are to be applauded for their dedication and generosity; however, it is also important to ensure funds are allocated to address the root cause of what is a little too often erroneously referred to as "child" poverty. Rather, it is "good parenting" poverty.

Education is vitally needed to address the cause, and not merely the symptoms.

V MEREDITH

Whanganui



Send your letters to: The Editor, Whanganui Chronicle, 100 Guyton St, PO Box 433, Whanganui 4500; or email editor@wanganuichronicle.co.nz