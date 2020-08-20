Hawke's Bay Magpies Michael Allardice and Tiaan Falcon are headed for Japan and will miss the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup.

Allardice, a lock, has been a regular starter in the Magpies pack since coming to Hawke's Bay in 2012 and joining the Napier Pirate Club.

Falcon, a former Lindisfarne College player, was born in the region and progressed through the Hawke's Bay Rugby development programme.

A former NZ Under 20 star, he debuted for the Magpies in 2016 and found a niche as a utility back at home at first five and fullback.

Both players are headed for Toyota Verblitz - the club that Sir Steve Hansen joined after retiring as All Blacks coach.

A Hawke's Bay Rugby Union press release said the union wished both players all the best for their Japanese rugby journey.

"Like all Magpies players we are thankful to have you as Magpies family and hope to see you again on McLean Park in the future."