Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: The world of spare body parts

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
These days, it seems, medical experts can replace every part of the human body, says Wyn Drabble.

These days, it seems, medical experts can replace every part of the human body, says Wyn Drabble.

It looks like I’m due for some new spare parts. In the mornings I often feel I need a new starter motor or a recharged battery, for example, but here I’m not talking about automotive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today