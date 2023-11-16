Woodville logo design a hit with judges

Kimberley Stevens was delighted to learn she had won the logo design competition held as part of planning for Woodville's 150-year celebration in 2025. Photo / Leanne Warr

When Kimberley Stevens elected to enter a logo design competition for Woodville’s upcoming anniversary, she decided to do a bit of research.

“I love having a play with design,” she says. “Especially on the computer.”

The Woodville resident has been getting back into her roots, learning a bit about her family history, and the competition was also a good opportunity for her to show her love for the township.

“It’s what’s home to me.”

She did some research into Woodville and discovered some “really cool” things about the Tararua district township, such as the fact is was where the Mountain Rock festival was held in the 1990s.

When it came to a design for the logo, she went with something simple, but included colours that said “Woodville” to her - those of the local football club.

She was pleasantly surprised to learn she had won the competition.

“I couldn’t believe mine was the one chosen.

“I was surprised because I’d kept it simple.”

She says she did play with other more elaborate designs, but chose to go with something that was simple, yet clean and bold.

Woodville Village Hall committee treasurer Robin Winter says the logo competition came from discussions around the town’s 150th anniversary, which will be in 2025.

While it is all still in the planning stage and there is no funding for it at the moment, Robin says there are ideas of holding events over the year.

She says she spoke up at one meeting to say that if there were going to be such events through the year, they would all be part of Woodville’s 150th anniversary celebration.

“There has to be something that ties all of those events together,” she told the meeting. “We need a logo for this.”

The competition was launched in September with the brief that it would be used in promotional material, as well as on banner flags flown from street poles throughout the year.

Robin says there were a number of entries and some local judges, independent of the committee, judged the winner and the two runners-up.

She says the logo had to include integral parts of the history of Woodville, such as the railway, the racing industry, forestry and local pubs.

The judges had to take into account the suitability of the design for use on all the promotional material.

Robin says the judges were impressed with the entries received and said colours used in the entry were bright and suitable for printing on different materials.

“They’ve chosen something that is incredibly simplistic.”

The first runner-up was Bobby Kopa and the second runner-up was Amber Benton.