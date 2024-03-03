An explosion of dahlia colour lit up the Woodville Stadium during the 140th Horticultural and Industrial Show.

Possibly the oldest in New Zealand, Woodville’s 140th Horticultural and Industrial Show celebrated all that is good in the Tararua District.

The show combined the efforts of cooks and crafters, gardeners and designers, visitors and volunteers for the pleasure of the public.

Opening the prizegiving, society president Kevin Eade said the show has almost become the longest-running in New Zealand. He acknowledges the Mountfort family and Ralph, who took over the show from his dad, who died recently.

Marie and Colin Hutchby from Masterton with the 2024 Woodville Horticultural Show shield for most points in the Horticultural Show and another hatful of awards.

Woodville’s Horticultural Show had a lot of winners.

Arabella Meline, pictured with Mayor Tracey, won the most points in the under-7's section of the Woodville Horticultural Show.

He recalled that in one year the flowers ready for the show the next day were eaten by an invasion of possums.

Antoinette Lambert with her Woodville Horticultural Show champion dahlia and other dahlia trophies.

The display of flowers was spectacular although the seasons played a part. Champion dahlia grower Antoinette Lambert said in Eketāhuna they have had to endure too much rain, now too much dryness and in between two frosts – in February.

Begonias were unrivalled for brilliant colour at the Woodville Horticultural Show.

Nevertheless, the dahlia blooms were wonderful, the begonias were startling in their colours and somehow gladiolis had survived long enough to look pretty good but there was not a rose in sight.

It has been a good season for vegetables judged by this display at the Woodville Horticultural 140th Show.

Vegetables were seemingly unaffected by weather some very good pumpkins, potatoes, rhubarb and tomatoes making a good display.

In the Woodville Horticultural Show Any Other Handwork section these teddies by Amanda Tobin won first place.

Crafts unaffected by the weather, unless you count cold nights by a warm fire, included knitted items especially for the young, looking ready for the next winter.

Mia Davis won first place for her Under 13 years Woodville Horticultural Show chocolate cake.

Motivation and encouragement from Woodville School caused an avalanche of entries ranging from cakes to designs using recycled materials. The biggest delight was the smiles on the faces of the children.