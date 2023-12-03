Woodville gearing up for Christmas parade

A float in a past Christmas parade in Woodville.

With only a few more weeks to Christmas, Woodville is getting into the spirit of the season with the Christmas parade.

Organising committee spokeswoman Vicky Tomlinson says it’s been two years since the Tararua District township had a formal Christmas parade.

She says it’s a chance for the community to come together, enjoy the Christmas spirit and have some fun.

The parade, to be held on December 9, will also coincide with Woodville Lions Suzuki Coast to Coast charity motorcycle ride.

Floats will start from the recreation grounds at 11.30am, heading along Vogel St to end up at Fountain Square, where there will be market and food stalls, as well as entertainment.

Vicky promises there will be a bouncy castle for children and Santa and Mrs Claus will also be there to greet children.

As for the food lovers, there will be plenty of treats available, including candy floss and popcorn.

Vicky says the committee has been encouraging everyone to get involved in the festivities and “just to enjoy the day”.

Will Snoopy be in this year's Christmas parade like he was in 2017?

Past parades have included more than 30 floats and she’s hoping there’ll be good numbers again this year.

Floats will also be able to compete for the best in three categories: educational, community and commercial.

A number of roads will be closed for the parade, with Bowen St, Ormond St, Pollen St and Ross St closed from 7am to 3pm, Fergusson St from 10am to 12.30pm and Vogel St from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

The road closures are being sponsored by Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatu-Tararua highway project, along with Traffic Safe NZ, which Vicky and the rest of the committee are grateful for.

Vicky believes people are ready to regroup and come together to celebrate for Christmas.

For herself, it’s a special time of year.

She has always been involved with the Christmas parade in some capacity, either helping to organise or on one of the floats.

“Christmas for me personally is a very precious time.”

As Christmas Day approaches, there will also be other activities, such as a choir concert and dinner in the church hall.

“We try and do different activities to bring a little joy,” Vicky says.

She adds it’s about helping where they can, especially when people are struggling.











