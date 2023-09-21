Hastings boys' high belt out Warriors anthem to support captain and school old boy, Tohu Harris. Video / Hastings Boys' High School

Tohu Harris will be 2573 kilometres from his home town of Hastings when he runs on to Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

So the lads at Hastings Boys’ High School sent their old boy a message that’s resonated across the ditch.

A full muster of students at assembly this week performed their own version of the Warriors’ anthem in a stirring tribute to the team’s captain, ahead of the NRL preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos this weekend.

A video of the powerful chant has gained huge reach after being posted to the school’s Facebook page, with the likes of Sir Peter “Mad Butcher” Leitch, himself a lifetime Warriors fan, calling it “absolutely amazing”.

Tohu Harris on the receiving end playing for Hastings Boys' High School First XV in 2007. Photo / NZME

The Warriors’ song, which this year has taken on a new life in large crowds due to the team’s 2023 successes to date, was written two decades ago by Kiwi music icon Peter Urlich.

A 26,083 crowd at Mt Smart Stadium last weekend let the victory chant rip as it played over the big screen following the local team’s 40-10 win over the Newcastle Knights.

Warriors’ song:

“WE ARE THE POWER

WE ARE THE SPEED

WE ARE THE SKILLS

THAT’S ALL WE’RE GONNA NEED

GET UP AND SHOUT

SAY IT ‘TIL THE END

WE ARE THE WARRIORS 100 PER CENT”