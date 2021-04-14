Water spout forms off Napier coast as city drenched

A water spout formed captured off the coast of Napier on Wednesday evening. Photo / Shannon Johnstone

A water spout has formed caused by ongoing thunderstorms off the coast of Napier.

MetService meteorologist Tuporo Marsters said the water spout was caused by unstable conditions and thunderstorms off the coast of Hawke's Bay on Wednesday evening.

"It was a convective storm cell that developed just off the coast south of Napier and formed in Clive at 4.48pm," he said.

The water spout formed off the coast of Napier. Photo / Adam Kerry

According to MetService, Napier recorded the highest temperature nationwide on Wednesday with highs of 25C.

Hastings (22C) and Gisborne (22C) weren't too far behind, while Palmerston North, Whitianga, Whangarei, Bay of Islands and Kaitaia all recorded highs of 21C.

According to MetService's 'Water Activities', there was poor visibility due to showers on Wednesday evening, with possible thunderstorms.

Thursday will see mainly fine spells in Napier with high clouds at times, while north westerlies are expected in the morning.

Highs of 23C and lows of 12C are expected.