Warning signs now permanent on Marine Parade beach

The new signs were installed along Napier's Marine Parade over the weekend and replaced temporary signage that has been in place since December. Photo / Paul Taylor

New permanent water safety signage has brought Napier's Marine Parade "up to international standards", those often tasked with rescues on the beach say.

The new signs were installed along Napier's Marine Parade over the weekend and replaced temporary signage that has been in place since December.

Pacific Surf Live Saving chairman Harry Machiela said he thought the new signs were "excellent" for the beach.

"They're much clearer than anything we've had before and they're up to international standards now. We're very pleased with it."

Senior Hawke's Bay Coastguard Henry van Tuel said the Coastguard has been involved in a number of rescues on Marine Parade, some ending in fatality.

"Anything that improves the safety and public knowledge down there we support 100 per cent," van Tuel said.

"Any time you are down there, take care. If you are attempting a rescue you have got to look after your own safety as well."

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said on Friday the permanent signage came as a result of a Marine Parade Water Safety Signage Report, a component of a wider Coastal Risk Assessment carried out by Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

The signage is based on Surf Life Saving New Zealand's Guide to Beach Safety Signs in New Zealand, which sees standardised signage throughout the country.

The spokeswoman confirmed earlier that the trial of public rescue equipment at sites along Marine Parade, funded by New Zealand Search and Rescue (NZSAR), will also continue.

More signs were erected along Marine Parade late last year and earlier this year following the drowning of 5-year-old Te Karauna Waihirere Manawa Tua Tahi o Te Ora Tamaiti Te Rangi Issac Jerricoh Warren-Whakamoe of Ahuriri in December 2021 and the following public outcry for better signage in the area.

An earlier Napier City Council statement said additional signage will eventually be installed at Westshore, Port Beach and Bay View.

* The headline for this article initially stated that the flotation devices are also permanent additions to Marine Parade beach. They remain on trial.