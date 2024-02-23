An Austin 7. Photo / Lewis Gardner

If you’re around the southern part of the Tararua District this weekend, you might see a few classic cars driving around.

The Vintage Austin Register New Zealand is holding its national rally this weekend, starting off at Masters Hall in Pahīatua.

Hawke’s Bay area organiser Ewan Cameron says about 36 vintage Austins will be in the district with owners coming from as far south as Dunedin and as far north as Northland.

They plan to do the main rally on Saturday along country roads, visiting a local collection of vehicles.

On Sunday, they plan to visit the Pahīatua Railcar Society before heading off to Woodville for lunch, the horticultural show and the Gorge cemetery.

Ewan says the Register is the largest one-make car club in New Zealand with about 650 members - many of whom have two or more cars.

While the members are interested in vintage cars in general, it’s their appreciation for the Austin which brings them together for fellowship and friendship.

As for why, Ewan says the Austins have a significant history, particularly in New Zealand.

It’s one of the oldest British cars and still has quite a following.

Austins began to be imported into New Zealand fairly early on and became the top-selling vehicle.

The popularity of the car is probably helped by the fact that famed race car driver Bruce McLaren drove an Austin 7 in his first competition.