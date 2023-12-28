Unique Hawke’s Bay holiday homes: Chalk Hill Beach House

Slips and drop out in Mahia after heavy rainfall. Video / Craig Curphey

Whether you are after a relaxing stay close to the beach, or on a farm, Hawke’s Bay offers the perfect combination of surf and turf this summer. Hawke’s Bay Today is running a short series showcasing holiday homes, so if you are after something unusual we might have the spot for you.

Mahia is well known to be a popular summer holiday spot, with gorgeous beaches and extensive fishing opportunities.

A less well-known bonus to Mahia is the Chalk Hill Beach House, which takes the summer bach stay to the next level.

The captivating view from Chalk Hill Beach House in Mahia.

The house is furnished with antique furniture from across the world including France, Sweden, and Italy, some of which originated from the late 1700s to the 1800s.

“There are probably several thousands of years of furniture history in that house,” owner Kim Redmond said.

This spot in the central summer location offers an unlimited, breathtaking view over the East Coast.

The house itself came to holiday in Mahia when it was carefully transported from Redmond’s family farm in Waihua and placed on the property in 2003 after the farm was sold.

“It is one of the many houses that have made the impossible track out to Mahia. It was incredible that they even got that house out there,” he said.

The spot is a modern take on the beach batch.

The house, which now sits in pride of place above Brown’s Rise, had to be pulled up 60cm at a time when it was relocated to the Mahia property.

“There is a beach underneath it and it has beautiful white sand. It’s like a cove.”

Location - Mahia

Cost - $560 a night

People - 6 guests

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.



