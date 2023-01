A fire broke out at a commercial premises in Pandora, Napier on Monday afternoon. Photo / Vaughan Miringaorangi

Emergency services are attending a large fire at a commercial premises in Napier.

Smoke could be seen over the industrial area in Pandora, Napier, about 1.15pm.

A police spokesman said police received reports of a fire at a commercial premises at 1.15pm.

The spokesman said traffic diversions were in place in the area.

MORE TO COME