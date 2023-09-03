KJ cow and calf. This photo was taken in March 2023. The calf is over 70 per cent of the Dams body weight.

With some of the toughest times in history being experienced around rural NZ, it has never been more important to focus on the fundamentals of what makes farm businesses tick.

With breeding, the maternal make-up of a female is the absolute key to success and the team at KJ is seeing that firsthand during this long, extended wet period. They pride themselves on being one of the few studs in the yearling market breeding maternal quality bulls.

This year they feel they have a line of yearling cattle that would have to quite easily be the best lineup they have presented for sale at this age and by a good margin. The decision was made, that if they were going to continue with a yearling sale then they would invest seriously in the genetics they provide for this market.

They have always felt frustrated with the terminal-type animals being sold in this market from around the country and the negative impact it could be having on the industry.

Therefore, they have some exciting new bloodlines that they are proud to present at this year’s sale.

The first of these would have to be Tangihau Thickset Q354, purchased for $28,000 as a heifer mating bull. Thickset could not have bred better and he was quickly rushed into their cow programme in year one.

His calves have all shown key calving-ease traits with low birth weights and then they get up and go early. His cattle are all extremely “thickset” and so consistent in type. Their maternal attributes make them really versatile young bulls and they are sure they will be well received.

Included are two Kaharau Prince P333 sons that will be a feature of the catalogue as well. Both bulls are genomically tested and are also really versatile young sires offering loads of maternal merit. The brothers to these bulls will be really sought after as 2yr bulls in 2024 so this gives clients a fantastic opportunity to invest in these genetics a year early.

The other main sire group is KJ Laser R414 which was one of the standouts in our 2022 R2 bull sale selling to Dion and Ali Kilmister for $24,000. The KJ team have recently purchased this sire back and will be using him in their heifer program. His sons and daughters in this year’s catalogue are really something, showing low birthweights and rapid growth with tremendous volume and weight for age.

A real feature of this sale is the 10 heifers that will be offered for sale. These females are genuine replacement heifers and have the ability to fast-track breeding programmes looking to improve their female base.

Roddy and Sam, Neil and Joan Kjestrup, look forward to catching up with farmers and families and encourage everyone to get off the farm regardless of whether you need a bull or not and enjoy some good old hospitality for the day.

The sale date is Monday, September 11 at 12 noon.



