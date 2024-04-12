Te Mata Park Trust has hit out against a Hawke’s Bay Regional Council proposal to pull its funding for three years, claiming it will set the park “back by a decade”.

The HBRC put forward five “Tough Choices” in draft consultation documents for the 2024-2027 Three-Year Plan, which are cost-cutting measures to help manage rates increases while paying for recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle.

One of the five preferred options was to cut funding for the maintenance of regional parks and to stop the council’s annual contribution of $120,000 to the Te Mata Peak Trust for three years.

Te Mata Park Trust chair Mike Devonshire said the huge growth in use of the park requires more money, not less.

The trust recently met HBRC chair Hinewai Ormsby and chief executive Dr Nic Peet and pleaded with the HBRC Environmental and Integrated Catchments Committee to increase funding to $240,000.

“We’ve been blindsided by the HBRC’s preferred option to pull funding for Te Mata Park - the jewel in the region’s crown,” Devonshire said.

“There’s no way we can lose $120,000 in funding. We already need to try and find a third of our yearly operational funding, and this loss would mean we need to try and secure over 60 per cent of our operational funding elsewhere. This is a huge ask. It would be a backward step and unbundle all the investment that has gone into enhancing the park.”

He said cutting Te Mata Park funding will have a minuscule impact on rates and he believed ratepayers and all 184,000 residents would support investing less than $1 each annually to protect the park.

Te Mata Park Trust chair Mike Devonshire says the loss of funding will et Te Mata Park back by a decade. Photo / Damon Harvey

“At the current HBRC funding level, it’s 65 cents per resident per year to look after the park to its current standard and we think it should be $1.30, which will cover the cost of two full-time maintenance contractors.”

Without funding for regular maintenance, Devonshire said health and safety within the park would become a higher risk and the trust may need to consider closures.

“You only need to look at what happened with the cyclone. It had a huge impact on the park with many trees destroyed but we had the financial ability to quickly do some work clearing tracks and reopen in five days.”

The council has been approached for comment.

Bayden Barber, chairman of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc and former Te Mata Park trustee, said the regional council had a cultural and social responsibility to protect and enhance Te Matā, Te Mata o Rongokako, Te Karanemanema o te Mata o Rongokako.

“As a community, we are called to protect our maunga [mountain], preserve its wild beauty, and ensure it is maintained as a sacred place for generations to come,” Barber said.

What does Te Mata Park Trust need the money for?

According to Te Mata Park Trust, more than 1 million visitors explore Te Mata Park every year.

Since 2018 the park has been awarded the Green Flag international award for well-managed parks and green spaces five times, ranking it one of the best maintained and managed parks in the world.

Key projects over recent years include buying land, a new visitor shelter, a Schools for Trees planting programme, public toilets, car parking, upgrading and building new walking and cycling trails, upgrading the park’s water and effluent infrastructure, and significant felling of dangerous trees.

Nearly 60,000 native trees have been planted in the past four years as part of the trust’s native revegetation programme.

Hastings District Council is also a key funding partner for the park, providing $120,000 for operational administration and support.

Te Mata Park Trust plans to launch a “Protect the Peak” campaign next week in response to the funding proposal.