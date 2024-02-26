Nico Razos, Maddie Wardle, Riley Wilson, Teuila Apineru and Asher Campbell fundrasing for American theatre program.

Napier Operatic Society is hosting a “Big Open Theatre Weekend” from Friday to Sunday, giving prospective new members a chance to head to the Tabard Theatre and go behind the scenes of running a theatre.

Meanwhile, existing society members will get to enjoy new and inspiring experiences provided by their community theatre.

The Big Open Theatre Weekend will also kick off a year of fundraisers to help five students who have auditioned and been selected to take part in the largest youth festival theatre training programme internationally, in the United States.

Nico Razos, Maddie Wardle, Riley Wilson, Teuila Apineru and Asher Campbell will be representing the Napier Operatic Society and New Zealand in New York at the International Junior Theatre Celebrations, run by Musical Theatre International (MTI).

The group will be taking part in a performance and development programme, joining an elite group of young musical theatre students and performers from over 80 countries.

One of the cornerstone events during the Big Open Theatre Weekend is Cavalcade of Costumes – A journey through the looking glass into a wonderland of costuming, with all proceeds from the show going towards the group’s fundraising efforts.

The evening is also designed to encourage people who have an interest in wardrobe and costume to meet with the team and think about joining the theatre in the wardrobe wonderland.

Napier Operatic Society secretary Sonya Aifai said the Cavalcade of Costumes was an opportunity for the theatre to showcase costumes from its 137 years of wardrobe and highlight some of the treasures that sit silently on hangers throughout the Coronation St theatre complex.

“This collection of costumes are the living survivors - the reminders of a rich legacy that is the envy of many societies throughout New Zealand.

“The collection also provides a fascinating insight into the many fashion trends and styles whilst also reflecting the trends that have evolved throughout the history of musical theatre as an entertainment entity and a reflection of the growth of society and the region,” Aifai said.

For Cavalcade of Costumes, the five students have gathered a team of families, friends and volunteers who will join in as models and backstage dressers to wear the costumes for the event.

All proceeds from the parade will go towards the travel fund for the group. The weekend is the launch of a year-long drive to raise the $50,000 needed for the trip, with other major fundraising events planned throughout the year.

Tickets are available from the theatre hire department of Tabard Theatre at $45 each (ticket and a complimentary refreshment).

Numbers are limited – Book now to be part of this wonderful event and support our young talent.

Mark the date:

Cavalcade of Costumes – A journey through the looking glass into Wonderland of costuming, Saturday,7.30 pm Tabard Theatre, Coronation St, Ahuriri, Napier.















