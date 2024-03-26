Callum McNiel presented Jamie Davidson with a special medal at the Tararua Sports Awards held at Tararua College.

There were cheers all around when athlete Jamie Davidson was named Tararua Sportsperson of the Year.

The Pahīatua athlete was one of six nominees in the category, which was one of nine in the Tararua Sports Awards hosted at Tararua College in Pahīatua.

Jamie Davidson receiving his award for Sportsperson of the Year from Courtney Le Cheminant from Visique.

It was a special night for Jamie, who has Down Syndrome.

MC Gary Massicks said Jamie was a passionate young man who enjoyed all aspects of sports.

He said Jamie had immersed himself in sports since the age of 12.

“Jamie has a lifelong dream of representing his adopted country in sports.

“Thanks to Special Olympics he seized the chance to represent New Zealand, galvanising his community to fundraising efforts to compete in Berlin.”

In June last year, Jamie took part in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Germany, winning a silver medal in the 100m and bronze in the 400m relay.

He was gutted after his performance in the mini-javelin saw him disqualified.

While he achieved his personal best, there were set limits in each division under a Special Olympics rule and Jamie exceeded that.

It was explained last year by a spokesman for Special Olympics that each athlete was allocated a division with athletes of similar ability, based on previous results and there were limits to how well they could do.

But Jamie’s achievement did not go unnoticed by those in the Pahiatua community who had helped him in his fundraising efforts.

Callum McNiel decided to design a special medal for Jamie and with the help of Trevor Jackson, had the medal made in time to be presented to Jamie at the Sports Awards.

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis asked Callum and Jamie up to the stage to present the medal.

“We’ve helped the Davidson family to send Jamie off to the Special Olympics. And we were so proud of him.”

She said she felt the heartbreak for Jamie and his family following the disqualification.

“This is the community’s way of showing ... the love that we have for you.”

Collis spoke briefly during the awards on the importance of sports.

She said sports were an integral part of the Tararua District and statistics showed the district’s participation rate was well above the national average.

She related the experience of a friend with children who had all achieved to amazingly high levels.

“When our children were young, we asked them what their secret to success was.”

She said her friend had told her every child had played sport and contributed to a team that required commitment, training and “understanding that you are one part but you all rely on each other”.

“I think it contributes to making good citizens because it isn’t always about you.”

Squash player Brodie Bennett was named Junior Sportsperson of the Year.

Ken Metekingi was named Official of the Year.

Caley McNair being presented with her award for Junior Sportswoman of the Year by Heidi Pihama from MCI and Associates.

Sport Manawatū chief executive officer Kelly Shanks said there were more than 40 nominations in the awards.

“It’s wonderful to celebrate your amazing achievements.

“Sport and recreation is supported by so many unsung heroes. The parents, the grandparents, the volunteers, the people who wash the uniform.”

Ngati Kahungunui ki Tamaki nui a Rua received the Community Active Recreation and Play Award. The representatives are pictured with Sport Manawatū CEO Kelly Shanks.

Dannevirke High School Smallbore Rifle Shooting were named Team of the Year. The team are pictured with Sport Manawatū CEO Kelly Shanks and Raylene Treder from Property Brokers (right).

Coach of the Year awards: Sport Manawatū CEO Kelly Shanks (left) with Angus Hutton of Woodville Association Football Club, Adam Jones and Tony Mansill of BAMS Boxing and Jarna Mihaere from Ngati Kahungunu ki Tamaki nui a Rua.

Admin/Volunteer of the Year. Kelly Shanks of Sport Manawatū (left) with Esther Hutton and Leanne Warr (Bush Telegraph).

Winners:

Sportsperson of the Year - Jamie Davidson

Junior Sportsman of the Year – Brodie Bennett

Junior Sportswoman of the Year - Caley McNair

Admin/volunteer of the year - Esther Hutton

Official of the year - Ken Metekingi

Coach of the year – Adam Jones and Tony Mansill, and Angus Hutton

Grassroots club of the year – Dannevirke Tigers Rugby League Club

Community Active Recreation and Play award – Ngati Kahungunu ki Tamaki Nui a Rua

Team of the year – Dannevirke High School Smallbore Rifle Shooting

