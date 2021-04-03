Shark watch: Great white spotted off Hawke's Bay coast

Great white shark spotted off Hawke’s Bay coast. Video / Jonathan Joe

A Hawke's Bay man got the surprise of a lifetime after an up-close encounter with one of the Ocean's greatest predators while fishing off the coast of Waipatiki.

Jonathan Joe was on the water about 34km north of Napier with his uncle Alan Young when they spotted what they believe was a great white shark about 11am on Good Friday.

Joe said he spotted a shadow in the water at a depth of 22 metres, before the great white shark revealed itself.

The startled fisherman said the shark "hung around" and circled the boat for about 20 minutes before disappearing into the water.

The shark is thought to be a great white because of its large gills and white belly. Photo / Jonathan Joe

"It was unreal to see such an amazing fish so close up in the water," he said.

The two men said they attempted to feed the shark, which Joe estimated to be around three metres long.

"The shark wasn't hungry though," Joe said.

"It was a dead calm day with a few nice snapper, just topped off with an awesome experience."

Joe said the size of the shark's gills and its white belly was also a good indication that it was a great white.

The average size for an adult female great white is between 4.2m and 5.2m, while a male averages 3.5m to 4.1m, according to the Department of Conservation.

People swimming at Tauranga and Mount Maunganui's beaches are urged to be aware of the presence of sharks, following the sighting of juvenile great white sharks over the long weekend.

DoC is advising people to swim where there are surf life saving patrols and avoid swimming in the main harbour channels and more than 50m from the shore in those areas.

In January, 19-year-old Kaelah Marlow died in a shark attack at Bowentown, Bay of Plenty.

New Zealand is a global hot spot for this species, along with the waters off California, South Africa, Australia and Japan.

They have been protected in New Zealand waters since April 2007.