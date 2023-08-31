Voyager 2023 media awards

Waimārama Road closed after serious motorbike crash

Hawkes Bay Today
Police are responding to reports of a motorbike crash along Waimarama Rd on Thursday afternoon. Photo / NZME

Police are responding to reports of a serious motorbike crash along Waimārama Rd on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesman said they received reports of a single motorbike crash, between the intersection with Ocean Beach Rd and Maraetotara Rd, at 1.50pm.

“The Serious Crash Unit have been advised,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

“The road is closed and no diversions are available, motorists are advised to please avoid the area and delay travel if possible.”

MORE TO COME

