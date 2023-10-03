Voyager 2023 media awards

Rugby: Girls beat boys 65-0 in Napier’s Wakely Shield tournament - ‘We set history today’

Doug Laing
By
4 mins to read
The girl's got the moves - Annessah-Rae Araia scores one of her two tries in the 65-0 Mana Kotiro win over Wairoa. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hawke’s Bay rugby team has created history twice in two days, and it’s not the Magpies.

Mana Kotiro is an all-girls team taking part in the eight-team, 10-12 years, mainly-schoolboys Wakely Shield tournament in

