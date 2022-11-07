Marineland Napier during the last open day to the public. The Silver Shadows exhibition at MTG tells the history of this iconic marine attraction. Photo / NZME

Silver Shadows: the story of Marineland

MTG Hawke's Bay

Exhibition review by Michael Fowler

When Napier Mayor Peter Tait (later Sir) was searching during the 1950s-60s for an attraction to put Napier's Marine Parade firmly on the tourism map, he initially focused on an aquarium.

A series of events, however, led to his fixation with dolphins, and so in January 1965, Marineland opened to the public. It has a fascinating history from its opening until its closure in 2009 – and it is a story well worth telling.

Aptly named Silver Shadows, MTG Hawke's Bay's exhibition of the story of Marineland tells the history of this iconic marine attraction superbly.

There have been, and still are today, many reactions to the existence of Marineland. These range from being a well-loved entertaining spectacle, to those of animals cruelly kept from their natural habitat, and trained to provide entertainment for humans.

A strength, I believe, of the exhibition, is that it sensitively portrays these different attitudes towards Marineland – and respects the viewer's experiences and opinions of it, but also allows for development of these in response to the exhibition.

For those who never knew Marineland, you will be well informed of its fascinating history from 1965, and its demise and final closure in 2009.

The vast collection of memorabilia, large photographs and information boards show just what an iconic place it was – and also how troubled at times. The visual effects and sounds within the exhibition are particularly effective.

Interviews with former staff shown on monitors provide an insight into working there – and their interactions with the animals.

Children should appreciate the well-designed interactive displays and education relating to how Marineland operated. I liked the simple use of questions placed throughout – such as "How do you think a dolphin would have felt when it was captured?"

Gail Pope, MTG Hawke's Bay's social curator, and her team, I think, have excelled in putting on the Marineland exhibition, and I highly recommended it.

Entry is free to see this informative, educative, and entertaining display of one of Hawke's Bay's most well-known tourist attractions.