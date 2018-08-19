Retirement Villages Association executive officer John Collyns in Hastings. Photo / File

With four new retirement villages in various stages of planning, new research suggests Hawke's Bay can expect a $45 million economic boost and more than 300 new jobs, if they all pan out.

Research carried out by PwC and commissioned by the Retirement Villages Association found the construction of a 250-unit village directly supported 303 full-time equivalent jobs and contributed about $21.4m in design, construction and fittings.

"In the Hawke's Bay, there are four villages in development (that we know of) totalling close to 550 independent living units and care beds," RVA executive director John Collyns said.

"This suggests that there's going to be a direct injection of around $45m into their design and construction, and an additional 320 jobs in the villages' operation contribution to the local economy."

The PwC research found each retirement village provided employment for 44 engineers and other technical and business professionals, 320 builders and tradies, 15 civil works labourers and another 14 people involved in supply and outfitting.