A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle at Matamau, north of Dannevirke.
The incident happened between Okane Rd and Tataramoa Rd around 3.20am on Monday.
The man was unable to be revived and died at the scene.
The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.
Drivers should be aware diversions are in place at Tataramoa Rd and Pirimau Rd and the road is expected to open under stop-go management.
Motorists should expect delays.
