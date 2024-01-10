The family were able to do some sightseeing during their time in the UK between Carson's surgeries. Darena, Bruce and Carson Harvey at Brighton Beach.

The family were able to do some sightseeing during their time in the UK between Carson's surgeries. Darena, Bruce and Carson Harvey at Brighton Beach.

Six months ago, Carson Harvey was facing an uncertain future.

The Palmerston North teen was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation - an abnormality in the formation of blood vessels - which caused a brain bleed in the normally healthy and athletic teen.

Carson’s only hope was surgery which wasn’t available in New Zealand as it uses what’s called a gamma knife.

Carson Harvey in Wellington Hospital last year after the brain bleed which led to him having major surgery in London.

So the family - parents Bruce, who works at HeatRite Pahiatua and wife Darena - began a fundraising appeal so they could get the surgery done in London.

However, it also meant that Carson would have to stay in London for three months, as he needed two surgeries three months apart. His parents also went with him.

His first surgery was in September.

Bruce says Carson was very apprehensive before the operation.

“It was a great unknown for him as well as us,” he says.

“We’re talking about having to have a cradle bolted to his head and having gamma radiation shot into his head from 100 different directions.”

Following the surgery, Carson was prescribed a very high dose of anti-seizure medication.

While they waited for the second operation, the family were able to get out and about and do a little sightseeing.

Carson and his dad Bruce checked out Trafalgar Square.

Carson’s second surgery was on January 4 and Bruce says he knew what he was in for “this time around”.

“He was reasonably calm but I know he was putting on a bit of a front. Firstly to tell himself everything was going to be all right but also to keep us calm too, I think.”

Now with his second surgery over, Carson is feeling really well, “much better than when we left New Zealand”, Bruce says.

“He is excited to get home for some normality. He really wants to get home, be with his friends and also to get back to work.”

He says Carson used to love work as it was a good social time for him.

“I think he’s well and truly sick of hanging out with Mum and Dad now.”

However, while the surgeries are over, Carson won’t know if they’ve been successful for up to four years.

Bruce says they were initially shocked to hear that, being under the impression that once he had the gamma radiation he was cured.

“The London surgeons informed us that after the two treatments, it is just a waiting game to see if the two procedures have worked.”

Surgeons expect the tangled blood vessels to slowly shrink away and Carson will have to get regular check-ups with the neurosurgeons in Wellington, initially every six months, which will also entail an MRI scan.

Bruce says Carson will also have to undergo physiotherapy as the haemorrhage in his head caused both his right arm and right leg to not work properly.

“He has quite a limp.”

The family, who will be returning to New Zealand on January 15, are looking forward to getting things back to normal.

The past six months have been traumatic and Darena had to leave her job to support Carson in London as her employers wouldn’t hold her job open for her.

“She is desperately searching for a job at the moment as this has really been a very expensive ordeal,” Bruce says.

“We are really looking forward to going home and being in our own house, be with family and try to get back to some normality.”

Bruce is “truly grateful” to everyone who has given their love and well wishes.

“We have received amazing support from so many people, it is beyond belief.”

The family want to thank everyone who fundraised and donated to Carson’s cause.

“We couldn’t have gotten to London for Carson to have his lifesaving treatment, so we just can’t thank everyone enough.”





Leanne Warr is editor of the Bush Telegraph and has been a journalist on and off since 1996 when she joined the Levin Chronicle. She re-joined NZME in June 2021.



