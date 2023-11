Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble. Photo / Leanne Warr

There were hundreds of children eager to be spooked for Halloween at Carnival Park in Pahīatua.

Organisers went all out with the props on the spooky trail. Photo / Leanne Warr

Cooper and Colleen Daysh were on the lookout for spooky things in the bush. Photo / Leanne Warr

Scary chainsaw guy stalked people on the bush walk. Photo / Leanne Warr

Hundreds line up to take the bush walk. Photo / Leanne Warr

The sixth annual event included games and a walk through the bush with plenty of volunteers dressed up ready to jump out and scare those walking through.

Frankie Alexander, 2, shows off his Spiderman muscles. Photo / Leanne Warr

Kiarah Tunnell is a cute she-devil. Photo / Leanne Warr

Emily Buys dressed up as a pirate. Photo / Leanne Warr

Organised by the Pahīatua Lions club, with help from Pahīatua Blue Light, Pahīatua Rangers the and Dannevirke Young Farmers Club, the event is also supported by local police and is a safer way for the children to spend their Halloween.