Three of the world's best shearers at the Pahīatua Shears (from left), Open final winner Toa Henderson, of Kaiwaka, and fellow finalists Hemi Braddick, of Eketahuna, and Stu Connor, recently settled in Hawke's Bay from England. Photo / SSNZ

The Northland shearer who has been sweeping almost all before him on the road to the Golden Shears now has some history on his side as well as the hot-paced form.

Eliminated in the semi-finals last year when also in the hottest of form, last week Toa Henderson completed a clean sweep of three major North Island pre-shears titles.

In at least the last 30 shears, no other shearer has won the Taumarunui Shears, Apiti Shears and Pahīatua Shears Open finals without also going on to win the Golden Shears Open title – aka the Wimbledon of shearing.

Henderson’s Pahīatua Shears win made it the first clean sweep of the three pre-shears finals since 2018 when Hawke’s Bay shearer Rowland Smith won the treble and the Golden Shears Open final for a third consecutive year.

Now with 10 mainly-major show wins this season, Henderson was quick to remind himself the job is far from done, recognising as much as “the Goldies” is often said to be about the complete package and the top six inches, there is still “the bottom six inches” – as in keeping his feet on the ground, with Smith still the major threat despite having had just a couple of appearances this season and a single win.

World lambshearing record holder Stu Connor, recently moved from England to Hawke's Bay and shearing in the Pahīatua Shears Open final. Photo / SSNZ

Turning on the pace in now trademark mid-race fashion, Henderson shore the 20 sheep in Pahīatua’s final – in the Fouhy family woolshed in the Tane-Kaitawa area east of the town – in 16m 1.47s, 20 seconds quicker than next-man-off Stu Connor, the English shearer who holds a World record of 872 lambs in nine hours and who moved from England to Hawke’s Bay in November.

Ultimately Connor was third, having shorn blow-for-blow with Henderson for a significant part of the contest, but better-quality points enabled Southland shearer Leon Samuels to claim second place overall, with victory to the northlander by 1.609 points.

Papatawa shearer Laura Bradley, who was runner-up in the Pahīatua Shears Senior final and winner at the Apiti Sports Shears on Saturday, and who has the chance to become the first woman to win the Golden Shears Senior title in Masterton. Photo / SSNZ

On a day with more than 150 competitors shearing more than 1300 sheep across the five grades, there were two big wins for Wyndham shearers, with Nathan Bee, of Wyndham, winning the Senior final by 1.658pts from Papatawa shearer Laura Bradley, who this week has chance to become the first woman to win the Golden Shears Senior title, and Emma Martin, beating leading North Island hope Dylan Young by 1.637pts to win the Intermediate final.

Napier shearer Kaivah Cooper completed another clean sweep of the three weekend events, in the Junior grade, while Grady Collis, of Dannevirke, won the Novice final.

Southland shearer Nathan Bee winning the Senior final at the 2024 Pahīatua Shears. Photo / SSNZ

The woolhandlers in action during the shearing finals at the Pahīatua Shears. Photo / SSNZ

Finalists throughout the grades included shearers from England, Ireland, Wales and Germany.

Results from the Pahīatua Shears

Open final (20 sheep): Toa Henderson (Kaiwaka) 16m 1.47s, 55.624pts, 1; Leon Samuels (Invercargill/Roxburgh) 16m 32.66s, 57.233pts, 2; Stu Connor (England/Hastings) 16m 21.02s, 59.101pts, 3; Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna) 16m 23.11s, 59.456pts, 4; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 17m 53.35s, 60.418pts, 5; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 17m 48.68s, 61.134pts, 6.

Senior final (10 sheep): Nathan Bee (Wyndham) 10m 47.57s, 38.779pts, 1; Laura Bradley (Papatawa) 11m 6.74s, 40.437pts, 2; Dre Roberts (Mataura) 11m 8.27s, 41.514pts, 3; Blake Crooks (Rangiora) 11m 36.94s, 41.947pts, 4; Bruce Grace (Napier) 11m 50.68s, 43.134pts, 5; Callum Bosley (Cornwall, England) 11m 44.52s, 47.226pts, 6.

Intermediate final (6 sheep): Emma Martin (Gore) 7m 48.34s, 31.583pts, 1; Dylan Young (Gisborne) 7m 44.39s, 33.22pts, 2; Julian Karl (Germany) 8m 42.12s, 33.272pts, 3; Paddy Dunne (Ireland) 8m 29.7s, 34.985pts, 4; Heath Barnsdall (Piopio) 9m 34.74s, 35.737pts, 5; Ross Kehely (Kaitaia) 9m 48.74s, 37.37pts, 6.

Junior final (5 sheep): Kaivah Cooper (Napier) 8m 5.76s, 30.288pts, 1; Marshall Buckman (Apiti) 8m 4.38s, 31.219pts, 2; Orlando Ratima (Hunterville) 8m 39.97s, 31.399pts, 3; Bedwyr Siencyn (Aberystwyth, Wales) 9m 11.78s, 37.989pts, 4; Flyn Innes (Martinborough) 8m 5.1s, 38.255pts, 5; Peter Losty (Meath, Ireland) 9m 12.73s, 38.437pts, 6.

Novice final (2 sheep): Grady Collis (Dannevirke) 6m 53.42s, 26.671pts, 1; George Prouting (Dannevirke) 5m 40.15s, 29.008pts, 2; Ashlin Swann (Wairoa) 6m 30.45s, 29.023pts, 3; Waiari Puna (Napier) 6m 27.05s, 30.353pts, 4; Shawna Swann (Wairoa) 7m 24.34s, 35.717pts, 5; Grace Croasdale (Eketahuna) 7m 31.59s, 46.58pts, 6.