Terry Blacktop: the tender process starts next month. Photo / Leanne Warr

Construction on the new ambulance station in Pahīatua is anticipated to begin next year.

Terry Blacktop, chairman of Hato Hone St John Central Region Trust Board says there had been some delays in getting the project off the ground and wanted to dispel rumours over the delays.

He says there had been several other projects that were first in line which had taken longer than anticipated to come to fruition, but the new build was “definitely on the book now”.

Tararua District Council has granted building consent for the new station and the project will be going out for tender in December.

Meanwhile, the money raised by the community remains in a St John’s investment account.

Tenders will close at the end of February, allowing time for the Christmas break.

Terry says they hope to start construction in the second quarter of next year, around April or May, but that also depends on when the tender is accepted and the availability of the company doing the work.

There will be two bays in the station.

“We need at least one ambulance and a first response vehicle,” Terry says.

The health shuttle will continue to be housed in the garage of the old building.

Barring any further delays, the project should be complete by the end of 2024.

“We would like to thank our donors, local area committee, and the wider community for their immense support and enthusiasm,” Terry says.