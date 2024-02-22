New Tararua Community Law office offers free legal advice

Maria Rahui, case manager for Tararua Community Law, with Andrew Crellen, manager of Manawatu Community Law.

A new free legal service has opened in Tararua REAP’s “Bluey” building.

The service is a new initiative from the Manawatu Community Law Centre based in Palmerston North.

Manager Andrew Crellen says his office has perceived an increased demand in the Tararua District for free legal advice and is offering this pilot scheme to fill the need for residents stretching from Norsewood to Dannevirke and Woodville.

He says the new office will have a case manager, Maria Rahui, who has a law degree and has been living in the Tararua District for the past three years getting to know the locals especially relatives of Rangitane, which makes her feel very welcome.

Andrew is no stranger to Dannevirke having managed the Dannevirke District Court for nearly 20 years.

The service will offer advice on a wide range of legal issues to do with employment (contracts and work environments), family (power of attorney and wills) consumer affairs (guarantees and traffic fines) to name a few.

Andrew says Tararua Community Law will run education sessions on some of the above.

He says Community Law can cover almost anything legal and can direct people to the right authorities if it cannot. It is mostly funded by the Ministry of Justice and has 11 staff also mostly in Palmerston North with another office in Levin.

General manager of Tararua REAP, Elaine Reilly, says the law centre is “a fundamentally important service to the community”.

“It’s never too early to seek legal advice but it can be too late,” she says.

“REAP looks forward to facilitating joint workshops with them to further help the community.”

The Tararua office - based in the Tararua REAP Bluey building on Gordon St, Dannevirke - will be open every Tuesday to Thursday and every second Friday from 9am-4pm. No appointment is needed and the service is free of charge.

Contact Maria on 06 356 7974 or email tararua@mancomlaw.org.nz for more information.



