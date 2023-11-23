Act leader David Seymour, National leader Christopher Luxon and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act leader David Seymour, National leader Christopher Luxon and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hawke’s Bay new MPs have, as expected, missed out on ministerial roles in the new National-Act-NZ First Government.

On Friday, 40 days after the election, National, Act, and NZ First announced a deal that will enable the three parties to form a government.

A list of Ministerial positions was also revealed a 20-strong Cabinet and a further 10 Ministers outside Cabinet.

Hawke’s Bay MPs were not named on that list.

Hawke’s Bay has three National MPs - Katie Nimon (Napier), Catherine Wedd (Tukituki), and Mike Butterick (Wairarapa).

They are all newcomers to Parliament and it is largely unsurprising that they were not handed roles as ministers.

Labour’s Cushla Tangaere-Manuel (Ikaroa-Rāwhiti) and Kieran McAnulty (Labour list MP) are the other MPs based in Hawke’s Bay.

National MP Mark Mitchell has been assigned the portfolio of Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery.

However, there is now no dedicated Cyclone Recovery Minister, which was a Ministerial portfolio created by the previous Government after the devastation of February 14.

Prime Minister Chris Luxon said the new Government “will manage a strong economy that will ease the cost of living and deliver tax relief, restore law and order, deliver better public services and strengthen democracy”.















