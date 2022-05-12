Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Napier Housing Coalition protest possible sale of council-owned flats

4 minutes to read
A small group of pensioners are concerned about their future if Napier City Council sell their flats. They protested outside council buildings. Video Warren Buckland.

By James Pocock

The Napier Housing Coalition is protesting the possible sale of Napier's council owned housing as a final decision on their future looms next week.

Councillors will consider 286 submissions on the future of Napier City

