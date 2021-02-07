Napier-based artist paints vast wall mural on Auckland's NZ Maritime Museum

The ocean-inspired mural spanning the entire western wall of the New Zealand Maritime Museum on Hobson Wharf in Auckland's Viaduct. Photo / Nathan Clark

The unveiling of one of New Zealand's largest wall murals took place last week and was created by Napier-based artist Cinzah Merkens.

At 150m long and eight metres high, the "Sea Wall" spans the entire western wall of the New Zealand Maritime Museum on Hobson Wharf in Auckland's Viaduct.

The Auckland-born artist said the planning of the mural had been in the works for more than a year and it took six weeks to paint.

"It feels amazing to have accomplished this and contributed to the cultural landscape of the region," he said.

Cinzah Merkens in front of the largest mural he's ever painted. Photo / Nathan Clark

"This piece was special for me to focus on as it's in the heart of the city, right on the water and was an opportunity to talk about the beauty and significance of our connection to the ocean."

The stand-alone commission consists of a life-sized humpback whale and giant octopus along with marine life found in our waters, such as hammerhead and mako sharks, kahawai, and snapper swimming among sea grasses and other ocean habitats.

Growing up in Auckland and on the Waitemata harbour, Merkens said he knew the space well and was very excited for the opportunity to showcase his art in the central area.

While all his murals are personally significant, Merkens said some, like this one, take on a special quality.

"The ocean is incredibly important," he said, "and creating this mural has given me a chance to highlight, on a grand scale, what's so beautiful about it and what must be protected."

The mural depicts ocean life in New Zealand. Photo / Nathan Clark

Merkens is also known for his work with Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans, an international public art programme that features today's most renowned contemporary artists creating large-scale public murals that address pressing environmental issues facing the oceans.



Merkens' work can be seen around the world and throughout New Zealand, including in Hawke's Bay.

In 2016 he painted the National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier alongside Canadian artist Jason Botkin and has created a few large-scale botanical, bush and ocean-themed murals in Napier and Hastings.

Merkens added that he has more New Zealand based projects going ahead this year.

"I've got an exciting year on the roster with some large-scale projects in Wellington and possibly Christchurch, as well as some different projects in the works such as a performance-based piece for Splore festival later this month," he said.