Mental health and addiction service MASH Trust pulls out of Dannevirke

MASH Trust were in this building in Dannevirke but have chosen to withdraw services. Photo / Leanne Warr

MASH Trust were in this building in Dannevirke but have chosen to withdraw services. Photo / Leanne Warr

A Palmerston North based mental health and addiction service is withdrawing from Dannevirke, citing lack of referrals.

Dannevirke Community Board member Terry Hynes told board members at a meeting last week that MASH Trust was withdrawing its drug and alcohol counselling services from town.

Trust administrator Natasha Ilkovics said MASH, an acronym for Manawatu Accommodation and Sheltered Housing, had been keen to provide youth alcohol and drug services in Dannevirke.

"This has not been embraced by the community, resulting in very few referrals."

Funding had been secured from MidCentral District Health Board for the trust to have a presence in Dannevirke and were using space in the building next to Tararua REAP.

Hynes said Youth Services were trying to find out what had happened to the funding and whether it could be retained for use in Dannevirke.

He said the move was very disappointing after a lot of work had been done to secure the service for Dannevirke.

Ilkovics said in contrast, Pahiatua, through Tararua College, had engaged strongly with MASH, referring local youth.

MidCentral DHB meanwhile had announced in a community newsletter that the district was looking to expand mental health and addiction resources.

That meant increasing staff who worked in the area to provide more support and improve assistance.