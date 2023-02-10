Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Meet the chess-loving family that’s bringing a new junior tournament to Hawke’s Bay

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
Chess-lovers Elijah, 9, and Abigail Lowe, 12, are ready for a regular dose of healthy competition. Photo / Paul Taylor

Chess-lovers Elijah, 9, and Abigail Lowe, 12, are ready for a regular dose of healthy competition. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two budding young chess-playing Havelock North siblings wanted some new competition, so their mum’s bringing a new junior tournament to Hawke’s Bay.

Chess-loving siblings Abigail, 12, and Elijah, 9, struggled to find a regular junior

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today