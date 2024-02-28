Police at the scene of the alleged assault on December 20 on Jellicoe St, Hastings which led to the death of Javon Aranui (inset). Photo / Paul Taylor

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of Hawke’s Bay man Javon Aranui.

Aranui, 24, was allegedly assaulted and left with serious head injuries in Mayfair in the early hours of December 20. He died the next day in hospital.

Hawke’s Bay Police said on Wednesday they had arrested and charged two 19-year-old men who would appear in Hastings District Court on Thursday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said both resided in Hawke’s Bay.

Police had put a police caravan at Splash Planet in January in the hope that someone in the area would share information with them.

“Our investigation team have been working tirelessly to get this result and I would like to thank the members of the public who have come forward and provided information to assist the investigation.”

Aranui’s mother, Annabell Tumanako, went missing from Napier in 2007 in what has become one of Hawke’s Bay’s most high-profile cold cases.

Tumanako’s body was never found despite a huge search and investigation. Police deemed her disappearance was “most likely” the result of “foul play” and the police file remains open.

Tiopira “Joe” Tumanako raised her daughter Annabell’s children following her disappearance, including Aranui.

He previously told Hawke’s Bay Today his grandson was the kind of person who always wore a smile and was willing to lend a hand.

“He always had that smile on his face and was always laughing. He was a happy-go-lucky person.”

“Somebody out there knows. It would be good if someone could come forward,” he said. “Anything will help.”